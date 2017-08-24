Bill would halt lawmaker pay if budget deal not in place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s state budget is still not done nearly two months after it was due, but the paychecks and per diems keep flowing at the Capitol.

Sen. Andrew Dinniman (D-Chester County) would like to change that with his bill that would halt pay and per diems after June 30 for the legislature, the governor and their staff members if there’s no deal in place.

The bill would also require the legislature to stay in continuous session until the budget is done and all negotiations would be made public.

“The states that get their budgets in on time are the states that have part-time legislatures because the legislators know that after a certain date they’re not getting paid. And those states have budgets not only on time, but early,” Dinniman said.

The senator’s bill does not have a single co-sponsor.

