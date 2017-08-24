Authorities see increase in cocaine, methamphetamine use

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Leaders in Dauphin County are seeing a big shift in drug use. They say heroin use is about the same, but cocaine and methamphetamine use is surging over the past six months.

April 14th, 2002 is a day etched into Richard Wright’s mind. It’s the last time he used drugs or alcohol.

“I started using at the age of 21,” Wright said. “Mainly it was alcohol, then it was marijuana, and then it was snorting cocaine.”

Wright tried rehab several times and became clean after going to jail. He now raises his grandson while his daughter fights her own battle against drugs and homelessness.

“They would go get high, and then they would sleep in the car,” Wright said.

He hasn’t used cocaine or any drugs for 15 years, but those at Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Services say the drug is making a comeback.

“All the drug cycles are based on availability and cost,” said John Sponeybarger, mobile case management supervisor at Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Services.

Sponeybarger says as police crack down on heroin, sellers and users look for something else.

“More dealers in bigger cities are starting to deal cocaine rather than heroin,” Sponeybarger said. “Heroin with a drug delivery resulting in death has a pretty big consequence to it, so you get out of that business and go to cocaine.”

The drugs can also mean serious health problems or death for users.

“With cocaine you can overdose and die from that because it affects your heart,” Sponeybarger said. “Meth can prematurely age people and cause their teeth to fall out.”

The department has been about a 30 percent increase in cocaine use over the past year. They’re also seeing more people using methamphetamine in rural areas.

“It’s happening more in the northern part of the county because it’s easier to manufacture there,” Sponeybarger said. “All drugs are a problem, not just opioids and not just heroin. It’s all drugs are an issue.”

“We only have today anyway, so my mindset is get through today, and look forward to tomorrow,” Wright said.

Wright now runs the Second Chance Clean and Sober Living Home in Steelton. It’s a rehabilitation facility for women. He says one of the most important parts of recovery is surrounding yourself with a good support system.