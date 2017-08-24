$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Mount Joy

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at Darrenkamp’s Market on E. Main Street in Mount Joy. It correctly matched five of the five white balls drawn: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26.

A single winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts matched the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 4. That ticket won the jackpot with a value of $758.7 million, the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner is announced. Lottery winners have one year to claim prizes.

