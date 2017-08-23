YWCA Carlisle opens nominations for racial justice awards

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – YWCA Carlisle has opened nominations for its annual Racial Justice Award and this year, the Youth Racial Justice Award.

The award recognizes an individual, organization or business in Cumberland County with an outstanding commitment to eliminating racism and fostering social justice.

Nominees should actively lead efforts to address racism in their community and volunteer with other agencies doing the same.

The Y says the same criterion for the Racial Justice Award applies to nominees for the Youth Racial Justice Award.

Nomination forms are available online at ywcacarlisle.org or by contacting rscaer@ywcacarlisle.org.

The deadline to nominate someone is September 29. The winners will be honored on November 2.

