York company chosen to decorate walls of Oval Office

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — When President Trump enters a newly renovated Oval Office, he will be surrounded by decor designed and manufactured in York.

During recent renovations, the White House contacted York Wallcoverings, Inc. indicating that they had chosen one of the company’s wallpaper designs, only to discover it had been discontinued.

“What do you do?” said PJ Delaye, President of York Wallcoverings. “We saw this a big opportunity, so we actually halted our regular production to get to work on this order. We were able to locate the old cylinder with the design and it was an all hands on deck situation. We ran a special printing, and then hand delivered the wallpaper to the White House. Of course, they wanted it right away.”

Delaye says the pattern chosen is called Baroque Floral Damask, which simply describes the traditional pattern that would typically be used in a formal or elegant office, dining or ballroom setting.

“It’s not a very sexy name. We might have to change that,” laughed Delaye, who says public demand will determine if the style is actually reintroduced to the market. “We could call it the Trump pattern. Who knows? We may call it the Oval Office pattern or the White House.”

York Wallcoverings is used to dealing with high profile orders and teaming up with celebrity designers. The company is currently working on a new line of designer Magnolia Home wallcoverings with Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines. Additionally, they hold licensing agreements to produce removable wall art decals and murals from Disney. Delaye says the York company exports internationally to roughly 80 countries. Domestically, he says wallpaper is making a comeback as an interior design option.

“This is not your grandmother’s wallpaper,” said Delaye. “From a fashion standpoint, it is absolutely, definitely back.”