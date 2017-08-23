The Latest: Train operator agrees to alcohol, drug tests

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Federal investigators say the operator of a transit train that crashed into the rear of a parked train near Philadelphia has provided samples for drug and alcohol testing.

Lead investigator Ruben Payan of the National Transportation Safety Board also says the agency plans to interview the operator Wednesday.

A single-car transit train smashed into the back of an unoccupied car at a terminal in Upper Darby shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority had put the number of injured at 42. But the NTSB says the number of injured was actually 32 passengers and the train operator.

Payan says the floors of both cars buckled, but they did not appear to have much damage overall. Neither car derailed.