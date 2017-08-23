Suspect in Harrisburg shooting turns himself in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say the gunman wanted for a Tuesday morning shooting has turned himself in.

David Hayward, 19, was named the suspect in a shooting at Cameron and Herr streets that happened around 6 a.m.

The victim was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. At last check, he was listed in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Hayward was also wanted for a sexual assault involving a minor last month.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.