Suspect in Harrisburg shooting turns himself in

WHTM Staff Published:
(Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say the gunman wanted for a Tuesday morning shooting has turned himself in.

David Hayward, 19, was named the suspect in a shooting at Cameron and Herr streets that happened around 6 a.m.

The victim was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. At last check, he was listed in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Hayward was also wanted for a sexual assault involving a minor last month.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s