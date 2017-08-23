Supercars Mille for MS

By Published:

Mille For MS is a unique car rally based on the legendary Italian Mille Miglia.

“We follow a course on scenic country roads to and on Pocono Raceway for laps. We later join the Supercars Show on State Street and surrounding at noon $5.00 for public to view 400+ exotic cars!” tells Michael Pavone.

“The dollars raised serve our area in programs and research for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. Here in Central PA over 6,400 individuals are diagnosed with MS. We are at a pivotal moment in time where significant progress is being made and breakthrough solutions can change the world for everyone with MS.”

You can learn more about the show in the segment above!

