Settlement reached in shooting death of driver by officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit over the shooting death of an unarmed driver during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

PennLive.com reports that details of the deal in the suit over the shooting by former Hummelstown officer Lisa Mearkle weren’t immediately made public.

Investigators said Mearkle shot 59-year-old David Kassick twice in the back as he lay on the ground in South Hanover Township in February 2015.

The 14-year veteran of the department contended that she fired in fear for her safety because he refused repeated commands to show his hands after being hit by a stun gun.

A Dauphin County jury acquitted Mearkle of third-degree murder and voluntary and involuntary manslaughter. She later resigned from the force after accepting a $120,000 severance package.