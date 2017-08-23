Settlement reached in shooting death of driver by officer

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Hummelstown police Officer Lisa Mearkle arrives at the Dauphin County Courthouse for the beginning of her murder trial on Tuesday, November 3, 2015.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit over the shooting death of an unarmed driver during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

PennLive.com reports that details of the deal in the suit over the shooting by former Hummelstown officer Lisa Mearkle weren’t immediately made public.

Investigators said Mearkle shot 59-year-old David Kassick twice in the back as he lay on the ground in South Hanover Township in February 2015.

The 14-year veteran of the department contended that she fired in fear for her safety because he refused repeated commands to show his hands after being hit by a stun gun.

A Dauphin County jury acquitted Mearkle of third-degree murder and voluntary and involuntary manslaughter. She later resigned from the force after accepting a $120,000 severance package.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s