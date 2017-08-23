Section of Carlisle Pike to close this weekend

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says a project to remove two overhead signs on the Carlisle Pike (Route 11) will require an overnight closure this weekend.

According to a news release, the first sign structure, located just west of Skyport Road in Hampden Township, will be removed Sunday. Traffic will be detoured between midnight and 7 a.m. on Monday by way of Route 581, Interstate 81, and Route 114.

The second sign structure, located just west of Kost Road in Silver Spring Township, will be removed Sunday, Sept. 10. Traffic will be detoured by way of Route 114 and I-81.

PennDOT says the project will move forward as planned, weather permitting.

