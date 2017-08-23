Remaining holdout properties awarded to pipeline builder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The builder of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline has been awarded possession of the five remaining right of ways needed for the project.

In a statement issued to ABC27, the pipeline builder said in part, “The orders awarding possession of the easements on the five remaining properties means we can begin timely construction of this important energy infrastructure project, pending receipt of the last remaining state and federal clearances expected in the coming weeks.”

U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Jeffrey Schmehl earlier this month issued an order that gave Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company the right to condemn and seize Jeffery and Kim Kahn’s property in Conestoga Township, marking the first eminent domain order against 30 Lancaster County homeowners who refused to sell their land for the pipeline.

A group of nuns who built a chapel on the proposed pipeline easement have received national attention for their opposition.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the pipeline project in February and was sued by that group of nuns, The Adorers of the Blood of Christ, earlier this summer.

