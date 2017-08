CLEONA, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man was charged with drug possession for smoking a marijuana pipe in his car – while it was stopped at an intersection next to an officer in an unmarked car.

Twenty-year-old Omar Uscocovich was arrested Monday by police in Cleona, a tiny borough in Lebanon County. He’s from Lancaster.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for the defendant, who’s charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.