Police: Man assaulted, threatened to kill girlfriend

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man is behind bars after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend.

Michael Edward Arellano, 48, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.

According to Lititz Borough police, the woman suffered an injury during the incident.

Arellano was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 cash bail.

