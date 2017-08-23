Police: Man assaulted, threatened to kill girlfriend

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man is behind bars after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend.

Michael Edward Arellano, 48, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.

According to Lititz Borough police, the woman suffered an injury during the incident.

Arellano was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 cash bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s