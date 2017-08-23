Police issue warrant for man following overdose death

(Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An arrest warrant was issued by police in Dauphin County following a drug overdose death earlier this year.

According to the Lower Swatara Township Police Department, 41-year-old Chris Theurer is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Theurer was named a suspect in a heroin overdose death in February, according to police.

Police say they have been in contact with Theurer and he plans to turn himself in.

