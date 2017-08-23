Police issue warrant for man following overdose death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An arrest warrant was issued by police in Dauphin County following a drug overdose death earlier this year.

According to the Lower Swatara Township Police Department, 41-year-old Chris Theurer is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Theurer was named a suspect in a heroin overdose death in February, according to police.

Police say they have been in contact with Theurer and he plans to turn himself in.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.