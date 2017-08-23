Police hope video helps ID burglary suspects

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Upper Allen police need help with identifying suspects in a recent burglary case.

Police say the incident happened Monday in the Winding Hills area.

A surveillance video shows at least three suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Allen Police Department at 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at upperallenpolice.com.

