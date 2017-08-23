Pet rescuer in Franklin County under investigation for animal cruelty

CHAMBERBSURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say an investigation is underway regarding possible animal cruelty at a pet rescue center in Franklin County.

According to a news release, the investigation is focusing on sanitary issues at Mountainside Pet Rescue in Letterkenny Township.

The center, which is located on Upper Horse Valley Road, is housing about 90 dogs, a pot bellied pig, a donkey, and a miniature horse.

No animals have been removed from the property at this time, police said.

