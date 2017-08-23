Park service fixes family cemetery within Flight 93 memorial

The Associated Press Published:
Visitors walk a path from the Flight 93 National Memorial Visitors Center, left, to the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, as the nation marks the 14th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – The National Park Service has restored a family cemetery that just happens to lie within the Flight 93 National Memorial, which commemorates the hijacked airliner that crashed in western Pennsylvania during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The cemetery belongs to the Sorber family who buried relatives there from 1856 to 1892.

The park service says it has straightened headstones, landscaped and cleaned up the small cemetery, and fenced it in. Stephen Clark, the service’s superintendent for Western Parks in Pennsylvania, will offer tours of the fixed up cemetery on Tuesday.

Forty passengers and crew died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after it was hijacked by four Muslim terrorists. A federal investigation concluded the plane crashed when passengers and crew revolted against the hijackers.

