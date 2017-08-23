Parents charged in death of 2-year-old son

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of their 2-year-old son.

Justin Dwyer, 29, and Courtney Stash, 28, of Myerstown, are also charged with aggravated assaulted, endangering the welfare of children and other crimes in the April death of their toddler son.

On April 25, North Lebanon Township police responded to the couple’s home in the 100 block of Strack Drive and found the child unresponsive.

According to a criminal report, the couple used bagged rock salt and bungee cords to tie and weigh down a mattress on top of their son’s crib so he couldn’t climb out.

Detectives say the boy still tried to climb out and got his head above the crib’s rail, but became trapped and suffocated by the weight of the mattress and rock salt.

Autopsy results confirmed the cause of death was asphyxia due to entrapment.

Dwyer and Stash were both arraigned before Judge Kim Wolfe and placed in Lebanon County Prison on $250,000 bail.

The Associated Press has contributed to this story.

