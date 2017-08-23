Medical center cited for failing to promptly report child’s death, monitor his temperature

WHTM Staff Published:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has been cited by Pennsylvania’s Department of Health for failing to promptly report a death and for failing to sufficiently monitor the temperature of a young patient.

A report shows a child brought to the emergency room in January had a low temperature and was put in a device to raise his temperature.

The child’s temperature was not recorded again for ten hours, at which point his temperature was at 107.6 degrees.

The child died later that day.

The hospital was cited for not reporting the incident for 77 days. The requirement for reporting a serious incident like this one, however, is 24 hours.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s