Medical center cited for failing to promptly report child’s death, monitor his temperature

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has been cited by Pennsylvania’s Department of Health for failing to promptly report a death and for failing to sufficiently monitor the temperature of a young patient.

A report shows a child brought to the emergency room in January had a low temperature and was put in a device to raise his temperature.

The child’s temperature was not recorded again for ten hours, at which point his temperature was at 107.6 degrees.

The child died later that day.

The hospital was cited for not reporting the incident for 77 days. The requirement for reporting a serious incident like this one, however, is 24 hours.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.