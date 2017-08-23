Local girl hosts lemonade stand to help other kids with cancer

A Cumberland County girl who is battling leukemia herself, raised money Tuesday to help other kids with cancer.

Ashlyn Brysiak, 9, organized a lemonade stand in her family’s East Pennsboro Township neighborhood. She was able to collect $800 for the Four Diamonds fund.

We first introduced you to Ashlyn last fall, as she was attending West Creek Hills Elementary via robot, since her immune system was too weak to be around other children.

Ashlyn is able to attend class this year. Her first day was Tuesday. She has also returned the soccer field.

“As I’m continuing my fight and feeling much better…I wanted give back to some other kids like me,” Ashlyn said. “We just wanted to give all that money to Four Diamonds to other kids like me.”

Watch the video to see more of Ashlyn’s message.

