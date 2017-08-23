Dauphin County man arrested for unlawful contact with minor

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested Wednesday on several charges, including unlawful contact with a minor.

Kenneth Craig Strine, 60, of Halifax, was investigated for an incident that was reported on Jan. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens.

Strine, of the 600 block of Mountain House Road, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

He is in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail.

