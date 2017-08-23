Crews respond to diesel fuel spill on the Carlisle Pike

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a diesel fuel leak on the Carlisle Pike.

The spill involves two tractor-trailers in the 6600 block of the roadway in Silver Spring Township and was first reported around 6 p.m.

An estimated 175-250 gallons are involved, according to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher.

PEMA and the DEP have been notified of the situation.

No injuries have been reported.

