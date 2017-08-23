Conservatives to hold session on lieutenant governor’s spending

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A group led by the Republican chairman of the House State Government Committee will hold an informational session on the lieutenant governor’s spending.

A press release sent out by the House GOP said Lt. Gov. Mike Stack spent more than $30,000 on groceries. Some of the items were extravagant like jumbo crab meat, New York strip steaks and protein bars.

Stack has been under intense scrutiny this year. He and his wife were accused of abusing members of his security detail and staff at their state owned mansion. Governor Wolf launched an investigation and stripped Stack of his security detail and reduced the staff at the mansion.

When we previously reported on Stack’s expenses his office defended him saying his food budget was modeled on food budgets from past lieutenant governors and their families. The food was used for family and for meetings and special events.

Wednesday’s informational session will be led my House State Government Committee Chairman Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler). The Americans for Prosperity will also be there. Stack and representatives from the Department of General Services, Office of the Budget and Office of Inspector General were also invited.

The session will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Irvis Office Building at the State Capitol Complex.