Harrisburg officers praised for saving life have vehicle stolen, set on fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have arrested three men following a fight that resulted in a stolen police car.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to a reported fight in the 700 block of North 19th Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find two men pulling out handguns from their waistbands. One of them allegedly racked the gun and pointed it at a woman, telling her he was going to kill her.

Officers got out of their vehicle and ordered the suspects to drop their guns. Both men fled and the officers chased them but lost sight of them, according to police.

The officers returned to the area where their vehicle was parked and found the vehicle had been stolen.

A short time later, officers were told a vehicle was on fire on Reels Lane at Lexington Street. The vehicle was the unmarked one stolen from police.

Officers remained in the area and stopped three men that were identified by the victim as the ones with guns.

Niree Holman, 20, and Jairo Rivera, 22, were named the suspects with handguns, according to police.

Omar Rivera, 21, is accused of taking property from the vehicle.

Holman was charged for firearms violations and simple assault.

Rivera was charged with a firearm violation, escape, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Rivera was charged with two counts of arson, as well as receiving stolen property, escape and disorderly conduct.

Harrisburg Police Capt. Gabriel Olivera praised the officers for intervening during the fight call and saving the victim’s life.

