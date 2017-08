Brittany’s Hope is non-profit dedicated to empowering families and communities to make real and lasting change in the lives of orphaned and at-risk children through international special needs adoption grants and humanitarian initiatives. They are hosting their annual Walk of Love Crosscountry 5K on September 16, 2017 at 8:30 am, where athletes and community members come together to rally for kids everywhere. There are tons of activities for children, great raffle prizes and lunch for everyone!

Advertisement