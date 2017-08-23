Adventure PA: Leonard Harrison State Park

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Leonard Harrison State Park in Tioga County features what is known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

Aside from the gorgeous views, the park is home to Pine Creek Trail, a bicycling and hiking path that goes along the floor of the canyon.

Hikers looking for a bit of a challenge might try the Turkey Path, which is 800 vertical feet.

Park accommodations include a small campground, electric sites and modern bath houses.

Leonard Harrison State Park is about 10 miles from Wellsboro and is about a three hour drive from Harrisburg.

For more information, visit dcnr.pa.gov.

