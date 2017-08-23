Adams County officials: We don’t use caller ID or ask for credit card info

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials in Adams County have issued a warning following a recent scam involving its Department of Emergency Services.

According to a press release sent Wednesday from the county’s Board of Commissioners, a resident received a fraudulent call from a person who identified himself as an employee of the county’s Dept. of Emergency Services.

The caller ID reportedly read “The Adams County Dept. of Emergency Services” and the caller asked about the resident’s credit card.

Officials want all residents to know that its Department of Emergency Services does not use caller IDs nor does it ask for credit card or any other personal financial information.

Any questions regarding this incident should be directed to Warren Bladen, Adams County Dept. of Emergency Services Director. He can be reached at 717-334-8603.

