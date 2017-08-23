5 arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Fairview Township police say they have made five arrests in a recent prostitution and human trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, the following people were arrested and charged with prostitution:

Ceria O. Headen, 24, of Harrisburg

Yue Y. Xu, 60, of Flushing, NY

Feng P. Yu, 49, of Flushing, NY

Christina F. Peek, 32, of Harrisburg

Joshua M. Varner, 32, of Harrisburg, was arrested on charges related to promoting prostitution.

Fairview Township police were assisted by members of the FBI, York County Sherriff’s Office, Steelton Borough Police Department, and the Upper Allen Township Police Department.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.