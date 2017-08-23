5 arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting

WHTM Staff Published:
Left to right: Ceria O. Headen, Yue Y. Xu, Feng P. Yu, Christina F. Peek, Joshua M. Varner

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Fairview Township police say they have made five arrests in a recent prostitution and human trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, the following people were arrested and charged with prostitution:

  • Ceria O. Headen, 24, of Harrisburg
  • Yue Y. Xu, 60, of Flushing, NY
  • Feng P. Yu, 49, of Flushing, NY
  • Christina F. Peek, 32, of Harrisburg

Joshua M. Varner, 32, of Harrisburg, was arrested on charges related to promoting prostitution.

Fairview Township police were assisted by members of the FBI, York County Sherriff’s Office, Steelton Borough Police Department, and the Upper Allen Township Police Department.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s