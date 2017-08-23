1,000 Powerball tickets to be given at Barnstormers game

Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The first 1,000 fans to arrive at tonight’s Lancaster Barnstormers game will receive a Powerball ticket.

The Barnstormers have teamed up with the Pennsylvania Lottery to hand out the tickets with randomly generated numbers.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now $700 million or a $443.3 million cash prize. It’s the second-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

The first of two games versus the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starts at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Barnstormers plan to broadcast the drawing at 11 p.m. should the game still be in progress.

