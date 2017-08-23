1,000 Powerball tickets to be given at Barnstormers game

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The first 1,000 fans to arrive at tonight’s Lancaster Barnstormers game will receive a Powerball ticket.

The Barnstormers have teamed up with the Pennsylvania Lottery to hand out the tickets with randomly generated numbers.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now $700 million or a $443.3 million cash prize. It’s the second-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

The first of two games versus the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starts at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Barnstormers plan to broadcast the drawing at 11 p.m. should the game still be in progress.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.