HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s end of summer celebration is right around the corner.

The city’s Kipona festival over Labor Day weekend will bring out thousands of attendees as usual.

Along with the usual food vendors, beer garden and other displays, there will be a zip line on State Street.

The 101st Kipona starts Saturday, Sept. 2 and wraps up on Labor Day.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.