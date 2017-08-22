Strong to severe storms likely this evening from 5-11pm

Today will be the hottest day of the week ahead of a potent cold front that will cross Pennsylvania tonight. Expect hazy sun and humid conditions for a good part of the day ahead with highs topping off in the lower 90s! Strong to severe thunderstorms will fire ahead of the front this evening and these storms will contain heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. There is an an isolated tornado threat. Expect storms to move across the region from 5-11pm. The front will then move through overnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight with muggy conditions as temperatures stay in the lower 70s.

The front clears by tomorrow morning, so even though there could be a few leftover clouds to start Wednesday, the majority of the day will feature lots of sunshine and much lower humidity. The rest of the week will have a September feel with lots of sunshine for the day, along with low humidity and comfortably cool nights! Highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy!