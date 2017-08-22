Steer clear to save lives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Steer clear and stay calm or you could get a ticket.

That’s the warning police are sending to drivers.

Police are looking for drivers who don’t steer away from incidents like traffic stops, crash scenes or construction zones, which could put police, emergency medical services, tow truck drivers and road crews at risk.

Departments are using PennDOT grant money to cover extra shifts, focusing on steer clear and aggressive driving in high crash zones, such as Route 22/322 in Susquehanna Township where patrolman Chris Haines sees a lot of violators.

“I have seen some officers have to jump out of the way. I’ve also seen where some emergency vehicles have been struck on the scenes of these accidents,” Haines said.

River Drive Service Center tow truck driver Shane Staley wants to get the word out, saying about 90 percent of drivers don’t obey the steer clear law.

“We are probably involved in about one major accident and three to four minor accidents a year where someone rear ends us. Probably one injury with one of our drivers. Makes it difficult for us to find people who want to do the job,” Staley said.

During the last two enforcement periods, out of 41 municipal police departments, officers handed out 227 warnings and three citations in Cumberland County, one in Lancaster County and one in York County, according to the North Central Highway Safety Network.

Haines says the sliding fine for a violation is up to $250 and a possible license suspension if a violation leads to an injury.

