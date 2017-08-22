Some Dauphin County municipalities will see discolored water Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A few municipalities will see discolored water Wednesday morning due to water system testing.

SUEZ Water announced Tuesday that crews will be testing from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. This will cause temporary, minor discolored water in Penbrook, Edgemont, portions of Swatara Township, and portions of Lower Paxton Township south of I-81.

This may dislodge harmless minerals that collect in distribution systems. Discolored water is treated to meet water quality standards.

SUEZ recommends that customers in those areas who will need to use water overnight should store water from their cold tap before the work begins. Customers who see discolored water should run their cold tap until the water runs clear. It may take a few minutes.

