Severe thunderstorm watch issued for this evening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Midstate residents should expect storms to move across the region from 5 to 11 p.m.

The front will then move through overnight, with skies staying mostly cloudy with muggy conditions.

The front will clear by Wednesday morning and the majority of the day will feature lots of sunshine and much lower humidity.

The rest of the week will have a September feel with lots of sunshine for the day, along with low humidity and comfortably cool nights. Highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Midstate until 10 p.m.

Storms may include heavy rain, damaging winds and hail.

Stay with the ABC27 meteorologists for the latest weather developments.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.