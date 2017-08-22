Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million thanks to a surge in ticket sales.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now $700 million or a $443.3 million cash prize. It’s the second-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

The jackpot is also Powerball’s largest since the run-up to the world-record jackpot in early 2016. That historic prize totaled nearly $1.6 billion.

Tickets are on sale until 9:59 p.m. Wednesday. The drawing is at 11 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.