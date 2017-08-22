Police: Woman assaulted, man slashed in the face

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police say a man struck a woman’s face before slashing another man’s face with a knife.

Isaias Vargas, Jr., 23, of Lancaster, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and other related charges to Monday’s incident.

Witnesses say Vargas approached the 22-year-old woman and her 29-year-old male friend in the 100 block of N. Plum Street.

The woman suffered swelling to her lip. The man was transported to the hospital to undergo surgery for injuries suffered to his face.

Lancaster police located Vargas nearby in the 300 block of E. Orange Street.

During the arrest, police said they found a small amount of marijuana in his possession.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

