Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pa (WHTM)- Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg. It happened just after 6:00 Tuesday morning.

A man was found shot in the passenger seat of a car at Cameron Street near Herr Street.

There’s no word on his condition.

Police are interviewing the driver of the car.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

