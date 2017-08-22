Police investigating armed robbery at Kmart in Enola

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Township police need help with identifying a suspect in a recent armed robbery.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Kmart at 463 N Enola Road for a report of an armed robbery.

The male suspect was captured on surveillance footage. He is described as a white male in his 20s with dark colored hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, a tan baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Police believe he left the store in a red vehicle with a female driver who had blonde hair.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717-732-3633.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.