Pennsylvania professors want to revoke Trump honorary degree

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Professors at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania have come out in support of a petition urging the school to revoke the honorary degree of President Donald Trump after he said both sides were to blame for the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kelly McCoy, a recent graduate of the private university in Bethlehem, started the change.org petition. Trump received his honorary degree after he served as commencement speaker in 1988.

LehighValleyLive.com reports both professor Ziad Munson and Professor Emeritus Richard Weisman say it is time for the university to act on rescinding the degree, with Weisman describing Trump as “an embarrassment to Lehigh University.”

The petition has been delivered to the university’s president. The Lehigh Board of Trustees makes the final decision, and they meet Oct. 25-27.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s