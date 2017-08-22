Pennsylvania professors want to revoke Trump honorary degree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Professors at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania have come out in support of a petition urging the school to revoke the honorary degree of President Donald Trump after he said both sides were to blame for the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kelly McCoy, a recent graduate of the private university in Bethlehem, started the change.org petition. Trump received his honorary degree after he served as commencement speaker in 1988.

LehighValleyLive.com reports both professor Ziad Munson and Professor Emeritus Richard Weisman say it is time for the university to act on rescinding the degree, with Weisman describing Trump as “an embarrassment to Lehigh University.”

The petition has been delivered to the university’s president. The Lehigh Board of Trustees makes the final decision, and they meet Oct. 25-27.