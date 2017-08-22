Penn Township residents concerned over proposed injection wells

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A new warehouse development is causing some concerns for some Penn Township residents, who got a chance to speak out at Monday night’s planning commission meeting.

In November, Ridge Development announced plans to purchase 160 acres of land on Centerville Road, in order to develop an over two million square foot warehouse space.

Developers have proposed using injection wells at the site, as a way to get rid of runoff. The wells would collect the water, filter it, then inject it into the earth.

Test drilling was done at the site earlier this year. Since then, nearby residents have complained about problems with their water quality, leaving the water undrinkable, and even damaging their property due to sediment buildup.

“My washer had to be replaced. My dishwasher had to be replaced,” said resident John Wardle. “It’s water that’s, in my opinion, it’s not potable. It’s undrinkable. It’s something that’s a concern, not just of mine, but I’m trying to speak up for the entire community.”

Commissioners have yet to decide whether to approve or deny the use of the injection wells.