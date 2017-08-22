One person shot in York

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to a hospital following a shooting in York.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of East Princess Street.

No other details were immediately released by police.

Tuesday night’s shooting comes the same day York police issued a release about three people wanted for questioning in recent shootings.

