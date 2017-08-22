Multiple arrests made in Franklin County drug investigation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six people were arrested following an investigation into the sale and use of heroin in Franklin County.

Tuesday, the Franklin County Drug Task Force announced charges against Traci Horner, Stephen Munson, Shane Kelly, all of Maryland, and Johnathon Smalls and Bishop Shaffer, of Chambersburg.

Each was arrested last Thursday and charged with criminal attempt to possess a controlled substance. Horner, Munson, Kelly and Shaffer were jailed on $10,000 bail. Smalls was jailed on $15,000.

Task force agents also arrested Anthony Joseph Brown, of Maryland, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was found in possession of 20 grams of heroin at the time of his arrest and was jailed on $500,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-344-3127 or via email at tips@drugtaskforce.org.

