Mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter loses battle with cancer

Terri Roberts, the mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter Charles Roberts, has died.

According to Roberts’ website, she lost a 13-year battle with cancer late Saturday night.

Roberts earned praise after her response to the schoolhouse shooting in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County. She became close with the families of many of the survivors, even becoming a caregiver to one of the girls who was injured. She authored a book, Forgiven, about the Amish community’s grace toward her family following the shooting.

“Lives have moved forward and forgiveness doesn’t take all the pain away, but it does help us walk into the future,” Roberts said in an interview with abc27 in October of 2016.

On October 2, 2006, Charles Roberts barricaded himself inside the schoolhouse where he shot 10 Amish girls, killing five of them, before turning the gun on himself.

Terri Roberts was 66.

