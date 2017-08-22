Lower Paxton road closed through Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township police say they are expecting road repairs to cause heavy traffic near Northside Elementary.

According to a news release, a section of Devonshire Road near the school will remain closed until Friday evening due to construction.

Repairs will take place all week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Detour signs have been put in place to help drivers. Those detours may continue through Saturday, police said.

Drivers are asked to use caution and allow for extra time while traveling in the area.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.