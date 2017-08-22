Libre’s Law goes into effect Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In less than a week, Pennsylvania’s new animal cruelty laws go into effect.

The package of bills, known as Libre’s Law, start Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday visited the Humane Society of Harrisburg to remind people about the new laws.

“There’s a correlation between how we treat our pets and how we treat each other, so it’s important that we do the right thing by our pets, just as it’s important that we do our best to do the right thing by each other,” Wolf said.

The key components are improved tethering stipulations and conditions for outside dogs, as well as added protections for horses, and increased penalties for animal abuse.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.