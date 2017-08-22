Lawn businesses booming due to summer rain

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Large amounts of rain this summer have been an economic goldmine for some Midstate businesses.

Lush green lawns mean extra “green” for mowing services and landscapers.

“Business is booming right now! It’s off the charts,” All American Landscaping Foreman Robert Trea said.

His colleagues agree.

“Everything is a little longer because it’s been raining,” said mower Jeremy Hile.

He’s never seen an August like this one.

“Usually August calls for cutting the grass every other week” said Trea. “But with the amount of rainfall we’ve received, we’ve had to mow this property twice, some areas three times last week.”

It’s unusual as peak season is May and June.

“Towards the end of June and July it slows down. August is when it gets real slow, but not this year,” said Trea.

At 60 houses a week, multiple times a week, for these men at All American Landscaping, the green keeps growing.

Businesses expect to keep working their machines double time until early October, when they believe things will finally start slowing down.

