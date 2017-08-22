Kids have trouble reading? It could be their eyes

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If your kids are having trouble reading, it might be a problem with their eyes.

Vision therapists say eye coordination issues are prevalent and often go undetected in annual eye tests. But it’s not your typical blurry versus clear vision.

The problem is when words look like they’re sliding off the page, jumbled around or missing altogether.

Jacob Fauth, a third grader at South Mountain Elementary School in Dillsburg, says things weren’t so easy in first and second grade.

“The words on the book were going everywhere,” Jacob said. “I didn’t notice, and I had trouble reading.”

His mom Cheryl, a former educator, says she felt helpless. Her last hope was a friend’s recommendation to get vision therapy, so she went in for testing at Family Eye Care Vision Therapy in Mechanicsburg.

Dr. Craig Henry is the vision therapist at Family Eye Care. He says 25 percent of people have eye coordination problems, where their brain and eyes aren’t working together to process information.

“You’re looking at skipping of lines, re-reading, headaches,” said Dr. Henry. “A lot of the times you can get misdiagnosis of ADD or ADHD.”

Dr. Henry suggests gettings eye exams as early as six months old.

Jacob has now had therapy for about six months to re-train his eyes.

“I might not have to go to the reading class anymore,” said Jacob.

“I look forward to the day he starts reading to one of his younger siblings,” said Cheryl.

To learn more about vision therapy at Family Eye Care, click here.

