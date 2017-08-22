Is it time to freak out about climate change?

Forget the heat; let’s talk about rain. Summer 2017 has been one for the books, so what should that say to us about climate change? Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso join Amanda St. Hilaire and Dennis Owens to continue the conversation about the facts, money, and politics making their way into our conversations about climate science.

Amanda and Dennis also discuss your property rights after a recent story about flooding legal battles, and read the comments and questions you sent in during the week.

