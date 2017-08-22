House GOP must get ‘act together’ on budget, governor says

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is urging House Republican leaders to “get their act together” and return to Harrisburg to resolve a badly out-of-balance budget that’s lingering seven weeks into the fiscal year.

Wolf spoke Tuesday during a regularly scheduled appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.

Wolf supports a $2.2 billion revenue plan that passed the Republican-controlled Senate last month. It relies heavily on borrowing, taxing consumers’ utility bills and expanding casino gambling to fill gaps in Pennsylvania’s deficit-ridden finances. House Republicans say they’re trying to develop a revenue package without increasing borrowing or taxes.

Some state officials are warning that, without a loan or an emergency revenue package within days or weeks, the state must start postponing payment on bills or freezing program money. Wolf isn’t discussing his contingency plans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s