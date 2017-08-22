Have some family fun in Harrisburg before the end of summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Summer is almost over and kids are either back in class or will be soon.

Why not have one last blast of fun in Harrisburg?

Families can start the day at Wildwood Park in Harrisburg. The park, known for its shallow lake and more than 6 miles of walking trails, is the ideal place to unwind and explore nature.

The kids will work up quite an appetite so the next stop is perfect.

The Broad Street Market has dozens of local vendors, offering everything you can imagine. The food is all fresh and all homemade.

“We have chicken, thighs, legs, breasts. We have chicken tenders and potato wedges and breaded potato wedges and BBQ mushrooms”, said Karen Chandler, a vendor at the Broad Street Market.

After lunch, you can head across the river to spend the afternoon on City Island.

Little kids can ride the train or the carousel at the pavilion. The family can hit the links and take in a round of mini golf.

Additionally on City Island, the South Mountain Carriage Company offers horse drawn carriage rides.

“Our horses are wonderful. Very well loved and cared for. They are gentle. We let people pet them before and after the ride. It’s just a relaxing way to spend the day”, said Cindy Michaud of the South Mountain Carriage Company.

Then you can leave land behind and take a ride on the Pride. The Pride of the Susquehanna offers several rides a day.

Built on City Island in 1988, the Pride keeps going and going, even in the summer heat.

“In the heat of summer, the Susquehanna can be as shallow as 3.5 feet but this 91 ton vessel can still operate in 3 feet of water,” said Captain Roy Rogers.

One of only six authentic working paddle wheel boats in the country, you can sit back and relax as Harrisburg’s riverboat takes you on a 45 minute ride. It’s the perfect way to end the day.

Here are the links to all of the featured stops:

